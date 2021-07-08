Alachua County Pets: Penne, Rollo, and kittens

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Hector, Justin, Israel and Katie are all apart of a foster litter.

Shelter staff say Hector is the sweet one, Justin is the shyest, Israel is playful and Katie has a huge personality.

Penne is a one-year-old beagle mix and still needs a forever home.

He can be jumpy and will need training, but he’d make a great buddy.

Rollo is a one-year-old german shepherd and has also been featured before.

He’s described as a sweet, sensitive dog who respects boundaries.

Adoption fees are $4 dollars until July 4.

The shelter is open to walk-ins Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

