Advertisement

Alachua County urges residents to report Elsa-related damages

Alachua County urges residents to report Elsa-related damages
Alachua County urges residents to report Elsa-related damages(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have any damages following Elsa, Alachua County is asking for your help by reporting them.

While filling out the disaster-related damages form for your home or business does not guarantee financial assistance, it will help bring in money for the county to make improvements. That’s according to the Alachua County Director of Communications, Mark Sexton, who said they’ll be submitting a county-wide damage assessment to the state and federal government.

“It is enormously helpful for people to go to that form and fill it out because we want to make sure we have the resources needed coming form the state and federal government to react to the issues we have in Alachua County,” said Sexton.

He urges residents to be careful while taking pictures, asking residents not to put themselves in harms way.

“If you’re taking photos of the damage to your property or vehicle be very careful. We don’t want anyone to get hurt trying to get the right photograph at the right angle of how the tree hit the roof,” said Sexton.

To report damages Click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
Cedar Key before Elsa makes landfall
Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa
Florida family physicians are worried the new Parents Bill of Rights signed into law by the...
Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Latest News

Tornado in Columbia County yesterday
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Columbia County yesterday
American Legion
Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died
American Legion
Teenagager shot last month at American Legion has died
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST