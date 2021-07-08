Alachua County urges residents to report Elsa-related damages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have any damages following Elsa, Alachua County is asking for your help by reporting them.

While filling out the disaster-related damages form for your home or business does not guarantee financial assistance, it will help bring in money for the county to make improvements. That’s according to the Alachua County Director of Communications, Mark Sexton, who said they’ll be submitting a county-wide damage assessment to the state and federal government.

“It is enormously helpful for people to go to that form and fill it out because we want to make sure we have the resources needed coming form the state and federal government to react to the issues we have in Alachua County,” said Sexton.

He urges residents to be careful while taking pictures, asking residents not to put themselves in harms way.

“If you’re taking photos of the damage to your property or vehicle be very careful. We don’t want anyone to get hurt trying to get the right photograph at the right angle of how the tree hit the roof,” said Sexton.

To report damages Click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.