Controversy grows over the firing of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At this week’s city council meeting, City Manager Sandra Wilson almost got the axe.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, a discussion had some in the community rallying in support of the former fire chief and others supporting Wilson.

At issue was Wilson’s decision to fire Alexander.

“I’ve served with seven fire chiefs, and Chief Alexander is among the finest,” retired Assistant Fire Chief, Brian Stoothoff said Tuesday night.

And some are asking if this is a race issue.

“It’s bigger than that. It’s based on principles and justice,” Community Activist Larry Johnson said.

He said he’s in support of the manager position that Wilson is in.

“That’s what her job is. I’m a manager. I hire and fire people. That’s my job. That’s what I get paid to do,” he added.

That night, Council President Justin Grabelle said there was no prior discussion of termination, or any other conversation on what had happened before the meeting.

Grabelle did however make a motion to terminate Wilson at the meeting, which he said was based on a lack of evidence, not race.

“You took an exemplarily employee and threw as much stuff at the wall to see if it would stick and frankly it’s all weak. There is nothing in there that is a fireable offense, especially not a rumor, so with that I make a motion that we terminate the contract of Sandra Wilson,” Grabelle said during the meeting.

She survived termination in a two to three vote.

Council members Jay Musleh, Ire Bethea, and Brent Malever are supporting Wilson, along with many others that spoke that night.

