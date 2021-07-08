Advertisement

Marion County creates litter task force to educate residents and stop illegal dumping

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Littering is an issue in Marion County. That’s why County Commissioners are creating a “litter task force” after collecting 1.5 million pounds of litter in 2020.

The mission of the task force is to educate and change the mindset and behavior of residents to help stop illegal dumping.

County Commissioner Craig Curry said the community needs to come together.

“This is something the community has to come together and want to stop and so we’re going to be the facilitator to put the effort together, but the community ultimately is going to come up with the game plan and the execution of that game plan.”

There’ll be seven voting members on the task force. Their job will be to help prepare a report for the commissioners after six months of research and give them ideas and suggestions on how to stop littering.

Marion County’s environmental services director said 84% of littering is intentional.

“It could be that people aren’t securing their loads and when I say that is they take it to recycling centers or the baseline facility or whatever they’re doing hauling the materials their just not securing it. It’s typical people just overlook it,” said Jody Kirkman.

Residents pay a solid waste fee of $87 each year. Simply throwing away your own trash could save you money.

“$6.61 of that goes purely to trash and pickup that’s over $900,000 a year in hard cost,” said Curry.

Curry added having volunteers pick up the trash costs more than $500,000 each year.

The task force starts in September.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
Cedar Key before Elsa makes landfall
Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa
Florida family physicians are worried the new Parents Bill of Rights signed into law by the...
Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights
Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa

Latest News

Controversy grows over the firing of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander
Controversy grows over the firing of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander
Community members aim to address gun violence against kids
Community members aim to address gun violence against kids
printiss donaldson
6-year-old murder cold case solved in Lake City
printiss donaldson
6-year-old murder cold case solved in Lake City