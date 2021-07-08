Advertisement

Meadowbrook Ridge residents face major flooding after Tropical Storm Elsa

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Elsa brought enough rainfall to North Central Florida to put some neighborhoods underwater, and the Meadowbrook area in Gainesville is just one of many.

Jorge and Alyssa Arango have lived in the neighborhood for only seven months.

The rain from the storm seeped into their home and rose for about four hours.

Flooding in this neighborhood is nothing new, but the Arango’s are experiencing it first-hand for the first time.

“There was like 5 feet of water in there at a certain point yesterday so I can just imagine the structural damage to the home. Our belongings are destroyed we’re trying to salvage whatever floated, clothes we had hanging in the closet,” said Jorge Arango.

He said he feels like the county is not putting in the effort to fix the flooding, leaving the residents in limbo.

Tim Deegan, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, said this is the fourth time his entrance way has been shut down.

As the president of the homeowners association for the neighborhood, Deegan said he’s tried to work with the county.

“We had some flood mitigation hearings with the county commission several years ago which ended in nothing happening. As opposed to actually doing something, they permitted an additional development across the street,” he said.

Deegan said the flooding at the Meadowbrook Golf Course caused by the storm, spilled over into the neighborhood.

He said his neighborhood only has one pump removing water, where the Robin Lane community has three.

One official with Alachua County said they’re doing what they can to drain the water.

“We are staged and ready to go. But what we’ve learned is even with the resources we have, when mother nature decides to dump this much rain you are in a reactive mode sometimes,” said Mark Sexton, Alachua County Communications Director.

Sexton said this type of flooding is bound to happen in low lying areas.

