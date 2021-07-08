National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has now confirmed damage reports in Columbia County.

An EF-0 tornado touched down just east of State Route 47, before crossing over towards SW Gull Dr. and SW Raven Ln.

The tornado packed 75 mph winds and was on the ground for one mile.

Along the path, minor structural damage was observed as well as extensive tree damage.

The storm lifted near SW Mauldin Ave. after its short stint on the ground.

No injuries were reported because of the tornado.

