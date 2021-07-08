Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Columbia County

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has now confirmed damage reports in Columbia County.

An EF-0 tornado touched down just east of State Route 47, before crossing over towards SW Gull Dr. and SW Raven Ln.

The tornado packed 75 mph winds and was on the ground for one mile.

Along the path, minor structural damage was observed as well as extensive tree damage.

The storm lifted near SW Mauldin Ave. after its short stint on the ground.

No injuries were reported because of the tornado.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
Cedar Key before Elsa makes landfall
Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa
Florida family physicians are worried the new Parents Bill of Rights signed into law by the...
Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights
Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa

Latest News

River flooding continues in NCFL
River flooding expected to continue into next week
Meadowbrook Ridge residents face major flooding after Tropical Storm Elsa
Meadowbrook Ridge residents face major flooding after Tropical Storm Elsa
To educate and change the mindset and behavior of residents to help stop illegal dumping.
Marion County creates litter task force to educate residents and stop illegal dumping
Controversy grows over the firing of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander
Controversy grows over the firing of Ocala Fire Chief Shane Alexander