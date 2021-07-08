River flooding expected to continue into next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Tropical Storm Elsa dumped up to 6 inches of rain in some parts of North Central Florida.

That’s on top of the above average rainfall from June and so far in July.

The Santa Fe river has been in minor flood stage.

Meteorologist Alex Boone from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville says to use caution if you’re around the rivers this weekend and into next week.

Parts of the Santa Fe are expected to rise to the moderate flood stage as soon as the weekend.

