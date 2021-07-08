Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As parts of North Central Florida are underwater following Elsa, damage and flooding can be found on Alachua County’s roadways.
Find an alternate route for the following roads:
· NW 39th Avenue from 9000 block to 10000 block is completely closed.
· NW 98th Street from 39th Avenue to 23rd Avenue is blocked completely. (Residents should exit south to 23rd)
· The 10000 block of West Newberry Road has only one lane one on each side open due to flooding.
· The entrance to Eagle Point Subdivision on Fort Clarke Blvd and north/south on Ft. Clarke Blvd is completely blocked.
· In Archer, 170th Street and 143rd Avenue is completely blocked for a tree blocking road and power lines down.
