Advertisement

Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As parts of North Central Florida are underwater following Elsa, damage and flooding can be found on Alachua County’s roadways.

RELATED STORY: “It was pretty quiet”: Coastal residents navigating clean-up effort in the aftermath of Elsa

Find an alternate route for the following roads:

·        NW 39th Avenue from 9000 block to 10000 block is completely closed.

·        NW 98th Street from 39th Avenue to 23rd Avenue is blocked completely. (Residents should exit south to 23rd)

·        The 10000 block of West Newberry Road has only one lane one on each side open due to flooding.

·        The entrance to Eagle Point Subdivision on Fort Clarke Blvd and north/south on Ft. Clarke Blvd is completely blocked.

·        In Archer, 170th Street and 143rd Avenue is completely blocked for a tree blocking road and power lines down.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WCJB WEATHER
STORM CENTRAL: Elsa has made landfall, moving through NCFL
WCJB Tropical Update
Elsa Weakening As It Moves Inland
Florida family physicians are worried the new Parents Bill of Rights signed into law by the...
Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights
Cedar Key before Elsa makes landfall
Cedar Key residents worry about possible damages caused by Elsa
Residents along the Gulf of Mexico in North Central Florida need to prepare for storm surges,...
Storm-related closures in North Central Florida

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
No one was injured, firefighters and good samaritans were able to quickly get him out of the...
Tree falls on a Gilchrist County Deputy’s patrol car
"It was pretty quiet": Coastal residents navigating clean-up effort in the aftermath of Elsa
"It was pretty quiet": Coastal residents navigating clean-up effort in the aftermath of Elsa
Residents who evacuated their homes in Horseshoe Beach because of Elsa returned early Wednesday...
“It was pretty quiet”: Coastal residents navigating clean-up effort in the aftermath of Elsa