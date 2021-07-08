Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As parts of North Central Florida are underwater following Elsa, damage and flooding can be found on Alachua County’s roadways.

Find an alternate route for the following roads:

· NW 39th Avenue from 9000 block to 10000 block is completely closed.

· NW 98th Street from 39th Avenue to 23rd Avenue is blocked completely. (Residents should exit south to 23rd)

· The 10000 block of West Newberry Road has only one lane one on each side open due to flooding.

· The entrance to Eagle Point Subdivision on Fort Clarke Blvd and north/south on Ft. Clarke Blvd is completely blocked.

· In Archer, 170th Street and 143rd Avenue is completely blocked for a tree blocking road and power lines down.

