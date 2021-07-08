Advertisement

Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the teenagers shot during the American Legion shooting last month has died according to family members.

Christopher Scott passed away after suffering gunshot wounds to the head during the June 25th shooting.

Scott was one of five teenagers shot during the violence.

The other four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Four teenagers were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

