Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the teenagers shot during the American Legion shooting last month has died according to family members.

Christopher Scott passed away after suffering gunshot wounds to the head during the June 25th shooting.

Scott was one of five teenagers shot during the violence.

The other four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Four teenagers were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

RELATED STORY: Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.