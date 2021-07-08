Advertisement

Tree falls on a Gilchrist County Deputy’s patrol car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a close call for a Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputy trying to protect drivers following tropical storm Elsa.

They say a deputy stopped on US Highway 129 to warn drivers of a tree blocking the roadway, that’s when they say he heard a cracking sound as another tree came crashing down on his patrol car.

Thankfully no one was injured, firefighters and good samaritans were able to quickly get him out of the vehicle.

