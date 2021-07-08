Tree falls on a Gilchrist County Deputy’s patrol car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a close call for a Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputy trying to protect drivers following tropical storm Elsa.

They say a deputy stopped on US Highway 129 to warn drivers of a tree blocking the roadway, that’s when they say he heard a cracking sound as another tree came crashing down on his patrol car.

Thankfully no one was injured, firefighters and good samaritans were able to quickly get him out of the vehicle.

