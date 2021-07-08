UPDATE: Suspected bank robber has been arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 news update, Gainesville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.

60 year old Jay Cocuzzo is facing one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Officers say he entered the PNC Bank on Newberry road around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, he told the teller he had a bomb and demanded all the 100 and 50 dollar bills that they had.

