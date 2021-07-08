Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspected bank robber has been arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 news update, Gainesville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.

60 year old Jay Cocuzzo is facing one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Officers say he entered the PNC Bank on Newberry road around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, he told the teller he had a bomb and demanded all the 100 and 50 dollar bills that they had.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

