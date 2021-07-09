Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Tropical storm Elsa brought damaging flood waters to a home belonging to a family that had just...
Gainesville family’s new home floods due to Elsa
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry
American Legion
Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died
Meadowbrook Ridge residents face major flooding after Tropical Storm Elsa
Meadowbrook area residents face major flooding after Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast
The world’s favorite TV families
President Joe Biden talks about the increase in non-compete clauses, even at fast food...
Biden: Burger King employees couldn't work at McDonald's
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden signs competition order targeting big business