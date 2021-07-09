Advertisement

Cash for College: FAFSA completion workshops scheduled for July

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school seniors getting ready for college are getting help applying for funding. The Greater Gainesville Chamber is teaming up with the Florida College Access Network to promote Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion.

Different sessions are being held across Gainesville through the month of July. This year is aimed at helping the Class of 2021 graduates, along with the class of 2020 graduates who were unable to fill it out last year.

Greater Gainesville Chambers VP of Economic Development, Staci Bertrand, said FAFSA funding could make all of the difference for a family sending their child to college.

“Funding is a barrier to access post-secondary education of any kind,” said Bertrand.”A lot of times for students who need access to the funding, many may not be able and think its more challenging than it really is to complete the form.”

Some of the aid students may qualify for is on a first-come, first-served basis which means funds can run out if you wait too long to apply.

The next event will take place on July 12 at Gainesville High School. Last Tuesday’s session scheduled at Buchholz High School was canceled due to Elsa, but is expected to be rescheduled.

If you plan on attending a session, click here to find more session times and a list of what to bring.

