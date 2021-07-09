Advertisement

Gainesville family’s new home floods due to Elsa

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical storm Elsa brought damaging flood waters to a home belonging to a family that had just moved to Gainesville.

Homeowner Christy Urban said Elsa hit at the worst time. She said her family was “completely blindsided” by the storm coming through the area.

Urban said they were out of town, but all of their possessions were in boxes when their new home flooded.

TRENDING STORY: Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights

She said the boxes were floating in waist-high water.

Urban is now thanking neighbors that came to the rescue to recover as much of the family’s belongings as they could.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
American Legion
Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died
Possible tornado touch down in Columbia County
Tornado confirmed by NWS; Columbia County neighborhood was left without power
In a TV 20 news update, Gainesville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Suspected bank robber has been arrested
Bernard Tyler and his family watch Ocala Electric Utility at work after a tree fell on part of...
Family’s home damaged after tree fell on roof, power lines down with it

Latest News

Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry
POTUS issues emergency declaration for NCFL
Gainesville family's new home floods
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood