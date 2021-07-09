Gainesville family’s new home floods due to Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical storm Elsa brought damaging flood waters to a home belonging to a family that had just moved to Gainesville.

Homeowner Christy Urban said Elsa hit at the worst time. She said her family was “completely blindsided” by the storm coming through the area.

Urban said they were out of town, but all of their possessions were in boxes when their new home flooded.

TRENDING STORY: Doctors fear criminal penalties under new Florida Parents Bill of Rights

She said the boxes were floating in waist-high water.

Urban is now thanking neighbors that came to the rescue to recover as much of the family’s belongings as they could.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.