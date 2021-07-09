Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering a teenage boy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested a 31 year old man who posed as a 16 year old on instagram to get a teen boy with developmental disabilities and schizophrenia to meet him at a motel for sex.

Investigators say the boy paid for an uber to get antron hutchinson to the quality inn on SW 13th St so they could have sex.

Hutchinson broke the victim’s phone and threatened his life before he sexually battered him.

After the assault the victim told hutchinson he needed to call a friend for a ride home but called his family instead.

He was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing surgery for severe injuries sustained during the assault.

The teen was able to identify Hutchinson in a photo lineup.

Detectives say there is an open investigation involving Hutchinson sexually battering another 13 year old victim.

