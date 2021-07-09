Advertisement

Gator basketball teams to usher in new tourney in 2022

Florida’s men are coming off a 15-10 season and an appearance in the NCAA round of 32
Keyshawn Bryant attempts to block a shot during the Gators' game against the South Carolina...
Keyshawn Bryant attempts to block a shot during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL.(Courtney Culbreath | UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Being associated with the Jordan Brand has its benefits. The University of Florida men’s and women’s basketball team are being recognized for their partnership.

The Gators will join Michigan, North Carolina, and Oklahoma in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational, a new in-season college basketball showcase that will tip off Dec. 20-21 in 2022 in Charlotte. The four participating schools were the first to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in basketball and football. The event takes place in the home state of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

All games will be played in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and ESPN will televise the invitational. Florida will face each of the three other teams over the course of the three-year event.

Florida’s men are coming off a 15-10 season and an appearance in the NCAA round of 32.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

