Governor Ron Desantis and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are in a food fight over school lunch funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - AG Commissioner Nikki Fried has announced she secured $93 million to help school districts make up losses to their nutrition programs incurred throughout the pandemic.

In that announcement she took this jab at the Governor.

Nikki Fried (Florida Commissioner of Agriculture) : “We sent at least one, if not two, letters to the governor asking for money to be allocated to the School Nutritional Program and never received a response.” And that comment has started what might be described as a political.

Governor Ron Desantis’ office is pushing back against Fried’s claim..

The Governor’s office pointed to $9 billion in direct federal emergency funding received by school districts, plus an additional $1.4 billion the Governor allocated himself. His office says school districts had the ability to use that money how they saw fit.. including on school lunch programs.

Jake Stofen Stand-up: “We did ask the Governor’s office for specifics on many of the federal dollars were actually used for school lunch programs, but that number wasn’t readily available.”

