Marion County Pets: Chap, Rivet, and Tasmin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chap is a 10-month-old puppy who wants to learn all - the - skills! This male, mixed breed pup happily interacts with everyone and is ready for a family of his own. Stop by today to meet your new best friend!

Rivet wants to fasten himself to a new family. This two-year-old, male mixed breed dog hasn’t had a lot of attention during his puppy years, and we are hoping to change that very soon! Rivet is a great age for anyone who want to bypass the puppy stage and jump right into developing a smart dog into a great pet!

Tasmin is a three-month-old, male kitten with a tuxedo coat. This shy boy prefers to hide from strangers but would make a great rodent deterrent or a lovely addition to a peaceful and quiet home. Could you use a helping hand in the barn?

Adoption fees have been waived for all cats through the month of June. They’re also waiving fees for dogs who have been at the shelter longer than six months.

The normal adoption fee for all dogs and cats is 50 dollars and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

