Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest fleeing suspect that hid in homes nearby

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say led them on a chase through a residential zone. The suspect tried to break into the area’s homes to hide.

Officers say they pulled over 22-year-old De’Ante Chisholm on Wednesday. During the traffic stop, Chisholm gave them a fake name and sped off.

According to the sheriff’s office, he got into a crash on NE 25th Ave. Deputies say he ran into a home and battered the woman who lives there.

Afterwards, he tried another home but failed to break in.

He was arrested on several charges including fleeing, battery, and burglary.

