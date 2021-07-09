Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest fleeing suspect that hid in homes nearby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say led them on a chase through a residential zone. The suspect tried to break into the area’s homes to hide.

Officers say they pulled over 22-year-old De’Ante Chisholm on Wednesday. During the traffic stop, Chisholm gave them a fake name and sped off.

According to the sheriff’s office, he got into a crash on NE 25th Ave. Deputies say he ran into a home and battered the woman who lives there.

Afterwards, he tried another home but failed to break in.

He was arrested on several charges including fleeing, battery, and burglary.

