Ocala man arrested after burglarizing two homes and stabbing one woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department received a call about a battery at a house around six Thursday morning.

A man said 39-year-old Michael Everett Lecorn drove to their home, asked for money, then attacked him with a tire iron.

Lecorn followed the man inside the home. Where his girlfriend tried to intervene and stop the attack.

That’s when Lecorn hit her in the head with the tire iron and then drove off.

At 10:30 a.m. Lecorn went to another house three miles away. Where he confronted a woman at her back doorway, demanding pills.

He then got a metal nail file and started stabbing the victim in her arm.

Brandon Sirolli a detective on the case said the victim helped out a lot in leading to Lecorn’s arrest.

“She went to reach for something in the kitchen and that point kind of spooked him and he took off. Her description of him was extremely instrumental in helping us tie the two cases together and find him fairly quickly afterward.”

Sirolli said the vehicle description was a key piece in making the arrest. Lecorn was charged with four felonies including home invasion and robbery with a weapon.

