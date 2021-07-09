POTUS issues emergency declaration for NCFL following Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for much of North Central Florida following Elsa.

Federal Emergency Management Agency resources and funding are now available to Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Suwannee counties.

The counties were added to the declaration signed by the President on July 4.

FEMA will now coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

For information on how to access these emergency funds, click HERE.

