POTUS issues emergency declaration for NCFL following Elsa

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for much of North Central Florida...
President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for much of North Central Florida following Elsa.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for much of North Central Florida following Elsa.

Federal Emergency Management Agency resources and funding are now available to Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Suwannee counties.

The counties were added to the declaration signed by the President on July 4.

ELSA COVERAGE: National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Columbia County

FEMA will now coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

For information on how to access these emergency funds, click HERE.

