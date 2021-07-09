Shooting at the Parkside Gardens apartment complex prompts Ocala PD investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Ocala, police are investigating a shooting at the Parkside Gardens apartment complex, located by NW 2nd St.

Officers say multiple children were playing in the complex when the shooting transcribed.

No injuries were reported, but shell casings were found at the scene.

Further updates to this story are yet to come as the Ocala Police Department continues to investigate the scene.

