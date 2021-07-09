Advertisement

Shooting at the Parkside Gardens apartment complex prompts Ocala PD investigation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Ocala, police are investigating a shooting at the Parkside Gardens apartment complex, located by NW 2nd St.

Officers say multiple children were playing in the complex when the shooting transcribed.

No injuries were reported, but shell casings were found at the scene.

Further updates to this story are yet to come as the Ocala Police Department continues to investigate the scene.

