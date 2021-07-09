Task Force 8 crew members reflect on deployment to Surfside

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a disaster on an unprecedented scale.

The condo collapse in Surfside has people across the state praying and counting their blessings.

On Independence Day, members of Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 returned home to north central Florida after seven days aiding in search and rescue operations at the Champlain Towers Condo collapse.

“I know this was a tough assignment, and I just can’t be more proud of you,” MCFR Fire Chief James Banta said to the crew Sunday night.

Vince Alexander and Jagger Maguire with Ocala Fire Rescue were two of the 29 men that were deployed to Surfside to search through the rubble.

Firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue all made the trip.

“It was devastating for the people of Surfside. Lives being lost and family members being destroyed,” Maguire said.

This was the first time that both Alexander and Maguire had responded to a call like this one.

“It was really eye opening seeing all of the teams working together. There were hundreds of other members of other task forces there, not to mention the sheer destruction of the actual collapse itself,” Alexander added.

This is the first time the state has activated all eight teams to work in the same area.

Task Force 8 Leader Robert Graff said this is the first building collapse of this magnitude that they’ve responded to.

“Yes, I would say for all of the deployments that our task force has been involved with this was probably one of the largest and most intense. Our team actually worked the entire time on the pile. When we were there, we were assigned to the pile every day,” Graff said.

This week the mission switched from search and rescue to search and recovery.

The death toll is slowly creeping to 100, with so many more potentially unaccounted for.

In north central Florida, it’s clear to see, that this crew is counting every single blessing.

