UF alumni in Surfside building as it collapsed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four of the people in the Surfside building collapse were alumni of the University of Florida.

Rabbi Aaron Notik with UF Chabad said all four graduates were very involved in Jewish student life on campus. He said their presence will be greatly missed at events and Jewish holidays.

“They were all very integral parts of our community,” said Notik.

Moises Rodan was one of those alumni. He served on the board for three years.

“In his own quiet way he was always going out of his way to help people, not seeking recognition. I see hundreds of students, maybe even thousands, and he really was a unique special soul in the way he just loved people, and loved to help other people.”

Luis Sadovnic, Nikki Langesfeld, and Andres Levine were the other alumni taken in the building collapse.

Notik said he hopes they’re remembered by “their positive attitude, friendliness, and magnetic smile.”

As of today, the mayor of Miami-Dade county said the death toll has reached 78 people.

“The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day. It’s an aching hole in the center of this close knit family here in Surfside,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Notik said he hopes this tragedy reminds people to be kind and do good.

“It’s always important to channel our sadness and grief into something positive. Do something nice for someone in memory of those that we’ve lost.”

