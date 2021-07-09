UF Health opens new location for mobile outreach clinic on Fridays

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health’s Mobile Outreach Clinic is adding a new location in East Gainesville, one day a week.

The clinic, which is free and open to the public, will be stationed at the Gainesville Technology Entrepreneurship Center, or GTEC, every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic offers primary care services, prescriptions and a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have the ability to do pretty much anything that a regular doctor’s office does,” said Sandy Frost, a nurse practitioner.

“The difference for our clinic is we don’t have any overhead charges. Our care is free so patients can walk up or call the office and schedule an appointment. There’s no co-pay. We don’t care if you have $0 or $1 million. We’re here to serve the needs of the people in the community.”

The clinic currently requires an appointment to be seen, however, UF Health says they hope to allow walk-up service soon. To schedule an appointment, click HERE or call 352-273-6591.

TRENDING STORY: POTUS issues emergency declaration for NCFL following Elsa

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.