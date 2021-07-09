Advertisement

UF Health opens new location for mobile outreach clinic on Fridays

UF Health opens new location for mobile outreach clinic on Fridays
UF Health opens new location for mobile outreach clinic on Fridays(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health’s Mobile Outreach Clinic is adding a new location in East Gainesville, one day a week.

The clinic, which is free and open to the public, will be stationed at the Gainesville Technology Entrepreneurship Center, or GTEC, every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic offers primary care services, prescriptions and a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have the ability to do pretty much anything that a regular doctor’s office does,” said Sandy Frost, a nurse practitioner.

“The difference for our clinic is we don’t have any overhead charges. Our care is free so patients can walk up or call the office and schedule an appointment. There’s no co-pay. We don’t care if you have $0 or $1 million. We’re here to serve the needs of the people in the community.”

The clinic currently requires an appointment to be seen, however, UF Health says they hope to allow walk-up service soon. To schedule an appointment, click HERE or call 352-273-6591.

TRENDING STORY: POTUS issues emergency declaration for NCFL following Elsa

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry
Tropical storm Elsa brought damaging flood waters to a home belonging to a family that had just...
Gainesville family’s new home floods due to Elsa
Road closures: parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
Road Closures: Parts of NCFL underwater following Elsa
American Legion
Teenager shot last month at American Legion has died
Man charged with sexually battering a teenage boy.
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering a teenage boy

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Man charged with sexually battering a teenage boy.
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering a teenage boy
Man charged with sexually battering a teenage boy.
Gainesville man arrested for sexually battering a teenage boy
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 7/9/2021