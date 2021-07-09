“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/9

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you were not up early this morning, you missed our weekly chat with K-Country. The Black Widow debut review, tropical storms, and many laughs—Here’s what you missed when we talked with Mr. Bob and Kathy.

RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/2

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.