“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/9
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you were not up early this morning, you missed our weekly chat with K-Country. The Black Widow debut review, tropical storms, and many laughs—Here’s what you missed when we talked with Mr. Bob and Kathy.
RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/2
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.