Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An intersection that was ranked one of the most dangerous in Alachua County was the site of a wreck Friday evening.

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the truck then crashed into a nearby wall. Gainesville police officers say there were no significant injuries.

A study released in 2012 found that intersection to be the most dangerous in the county however, there have been multiple alterations to the intersection since then.

