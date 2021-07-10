Atlanta man arrested after he pulled a gun in the Zaxby’s drive-thru

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Atlanta man is in the Alachua County Jail after an argument involving a gun at a fast food restaurant.

40 year old Lewis Williams was arrested around eight pm Friday night after an argument in the Zaxby’s drive through line on Northwest 10th Avenue in Gainesville. During the argument, Lewis pulled out a gun and continued to verbally threaten the victim causing him to call Gainesville police.

Lewis is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

