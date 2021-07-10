Advertisement

Atlanta man arrested after he pulled a gun in the Zaxby’s drive-thru

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Atlanta man is in the Alachua County Jail after an argument involving a gun at a fast food restaurant.

40 year old Lewis Williams was arrested around eight pm Friday night after an argument in the Zaxby’s drive through line on Northwest 10th Avenue in Gainesville. During the argument, Lewis pulled out a gun and continued to verbally threaten the victim causing him to call Gainesville police.

Lewis is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

