Cornhole tournament raises money for the Humane Society of Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bags were flying and dogs were barking at the first All-American Cornhole Tournament in Ocala.

The tournament was held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Marion County.

Teams of twos tossed bags in a double-elimination tournament. The winner received $200.

One participant said it’s great to be able to give back.

“It always feels good to help in any way that we can. All the money we raise all the proceeds go to whatever charity it is or whatever organization it is that we’re playing for and that always makes you feel good,” said Brad Payton.

The humane society’s next event will be “Art for Animals” scheduled for September 24th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.