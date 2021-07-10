Cuscowilla pool reopens in time for the hot weather

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A public pool in Alachua County is now fully operational for people to cool off as the weather heats back up.

The pool at Cuscowilla Nature Center, formally Camp McConnell, is now open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm. During the past year, the pool was being renovated along with the rest of the property.

Lifeguards are on duty for all pool hours and food is not permitted on the pool deck.

