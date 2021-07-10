FHP troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened just after four pm at the Hogwaller Mud Bog Southwest of Interlachen. They say the two seater ATV flipped, killing the 65 year old passenger and seriously injuring the 50 year old man driving.

