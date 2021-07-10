Advertisement

FHP troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened just after four pm at the Hogwaller Mud Bog Southwest of Interlachen. They say the two seater ATV flipped, killing the 65 year old passenger and seriously injuring the 50 year old man driving.

