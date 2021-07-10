Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a demand for change, Pineridge residents expressed concerns in a community meeting after some were notified they would not be able to renew their lease and only had 30 days to move.

The concerns came after Key City Capital bought more than 80 units in the complex and plans renovations soon.

Pamela Morrison has lived in Pineridge for more than a decade and said renovations are needed, especially after she says prior management neglected her home.

“My kitchen cabinets are about to come off the wall,” Morrison said. “My apartment, they used to call it the checkerboard because it’s so many leaks in there. My roof still isn’t fixed.”

Suncoast Property Management oversees the complex and served 30 day notices and residents thought rent may go from roughly $500 to nearly $1,000.

Residents in Pineridge tell TV20 they live in a tight-knit community. They said if the situation isn’t resolved not only would they lose their home but their family also.

“I’ve seen kids grow up out here so for them to do what they are doing to us is just dead wrong,” Morrison said.

Key City Capital spokesperson, Carey Erff, came from Dallas to tell residents their rent may not go up as high depending on how much renovation is needed.

Erff refused to interview but said she will work with residents to accommodate their needs during renovations.

“I really appreciate this lady making pretty much all of us feel a lot better and where we can sleep better tonight and not feeling like we’ll be thrown out the door.”

Lee Feldman also listened to residents and explained rental assistance opportunities.

The Alachua County Labor Coalition(ACLC) listed demands for Key City Capital like changing management to Gainesville based company, residents staying in their unit and no applications required for current residents.

“They’ve lived here 10, 20, 25 years,” ACLC Co-Chair Sheila Payne said. “They were good tenants then so let them stay without all that stuff.”

Payne encourages everyone looking to help to get in contact with both Alachua County and Gainesville City Commissioners.

Morrison said if the rent isn’t too steep, she will stay if Suncoast Property Management is out of the picture.

“We don’t trust them, so if it was another management...sure,” Morrison said.

Erff declined to speak with TV20 on camera but said she hopes to have more answers regarding Suncoast’s management status at Pineridge.

Community groups and members are raising funds to help residents and possibly supply storage pods during renovations.

