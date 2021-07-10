Premier Girls FastPitch showcase returns to Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, a total of 34 teams and hundreds of families traveled to Newberry for the Premiere Girls Fast Pitch college showcase.

Normally, the Battle on the Diamond tournament is held down south in Seminole County. However, due to the aftermath of Hurricane Elsa, P.G.F. organizers and Radd Sports decided late on Thursday evening to move the event to Champions Park, in Newberry.

This showcase is designed for softball players 14 years old and up to show off their talents and to have the opportunity to be seen by college coaches and recruiters for scholarships. This is the fourth time this summer P.G.F. hosted an event of this kind at Champions Park.

Fifteen college coaches were in attendance, walking around scouting teams and players.

Each team is guaranteed three games on Saturday, and on Sunday, teams will compete in bracket play with single elimination.

Florida P.G.F. State Director Bill Hoopes says this opportunity is like no other for these girls.

“These girls work hard. They practice throughout the week,” said Hoopes. “Some of them travel all over the country, all over the state, chasing the elusive college scholarship to either a Junior college, the NAIA, or of course the NCAA. So great opportunity for these kids no matter what level they may end up at.”

