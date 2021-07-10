Santa Fe River flood advisory doesn’t stop residents from enjoying nature

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe River near O’leno State Park is under a flood advisory.

Friday the National Weather Service reported water is close to reaching the base of the suspension bridge at the park in the City of High Springs at 53 feet and numerous walking trails are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river.

Emily Motes has been to the park multiple times to have a good time with her brothers and was surprised to see how high the water was compared to the bridge.

“Well usually that river over there is usually not flooded into that trail and that bridge is not that far underwater,” Motes said. “Like it just rained for three days and look at how high it is now.”

Kelli Walker said she knew about the advisory and her Saturday to educate her kids about nature and storms.

“We’ve been up here about nine months ago and today’s a completely different picture,” Walker said. “We could see the beach and people playing and when we were on the suspension bridge it was a far drop and now the water is up to the suspension bridge, like a foot or two underneath it and the river is moving very fast.”

The advisory was issued earlier this week and will remain in effect until further notice.

