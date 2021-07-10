Two Korean War Veterans honored 68 years later

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Raymond Medina and Miguel Lopez were a part of the 65th Infantry Regiment, better known as the Borinqueneers.

A Puerto Rican regiment in the U.S. Army fighting in the Korean War. Both men were honored by receiving the “Returned From Hell Patch.”

Victor Colonrosa a veteran himself and a part of the Borinqueneers Motorcycle Club Florida Chapter said they paved the way for people like him.

“They were treated harshly they were treated not like men they were basically segregated, discriminated against. Endured a lot of hardships during the Korean War which for me they paved the way for me to serve my 30 years in the military.”

Medina was one of 12 men captured, spending 28 months as a prisoner of war in a Chinese prison camp. He faced harsh conditions and extremely cold weather and he thanks his mother for always praying for him.

“I recovered from my imprisonment through my mother’s prayers. She was very religious and I know because of her I am alive today.”

Lopez was shot during the war defending his command post and said he’s grateful to be alive and he would serve again.

“It’s worth zero to serve this country and the great we do. If I can do it even at 120 years old I would do it.”

Both men are congressional gold medal recipients, as well as earning the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. As they paved the way for others to serve.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.