Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw filed a motion to dismiss the complaint made by former school district candidate Khanh Lien Banko and others.

Represented by attorney Richard Keith Alan, McGraw made the argument in the motion that the court lacks jurisdiction to vacate the district two seat, especially after the election that included all Alachua County voters.

Banko’s complaint claimed McGraw was ineligible to be elected in her district as she did not live within the district in which she was elected.

The court documents say the time to contest McGraw’s election is long overdue according to Florida statutes.

The district two seat has been vacant since June 17.

