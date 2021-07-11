High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blues, jazz and soul music filled the air for FloraNora, an event hosted by the High Springs Lions Club. Residents said this was a “musical gumbo” they couldn’t miss.

Organizers at the Lions Club said over the weekend more than 200 people have stopped by to enjoy the live music.

Columbia County native Jesse Smith and his band performed for the audience and attendee Steve Lodle tells me he never misses a performance when Jesse is back in North Central Florida.

“A friend and I went over and stayed for Marty gras and he took us around to all the clubs and now he’s up in New York, but his family is down here so he comes down here a lot to play so we always try to see him when he’s in town,” Steve Lodle said.

Barbeque dinners and drinks were also for sale and proceeds will go to different charities around Alachua County sponsored by the Lions Club.

