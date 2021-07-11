Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights program that assists local entrepreneurs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several initiatives and programs in Ocala are working to boost entrepreneurship and home ownership in Marion County.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share how business or home ownership is an opportunity for all.

Fast Trac is one of such programs that helps give local entrepreneurs the resources they need to start their own business.

Dozens of local minority entrepreneurs have received training from professionals on all aspects of business ownership, increasing their chances of sustained success and growth in their careers.

TRENDING STORY: Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the...
Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry
The crash happened just after four pm at the Hogwaller Mud Bog Southwest of Interlachen.
FHP troopers are investigating a deadly ATV crash
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried has announced she secured $93 million to help school districts make...
Governor Ron Desantis and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are in a food fight over school lunch funding
Pine Ridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads

Latest News

High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest
High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat
7/11/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Santa Fe River flood advisory doesn’t stop residents from enjoying nature
Santa Fe River flood advisory doesn’t stop residents from enjoying nature