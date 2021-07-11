Ocala CEP highlights program that assists local entrepreneurs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several initiatives and programs in Ocala are working to boost entrepreneurship and home ownership in Marion County.

Fast Trac is one of such programs that helps give local entrepreneurs the resources they need to start their own business.

Dozens of local minority entrepreneurs have received training from professionals on all aspects of business ownership, increasing their chances of sustained success and growth in their careers.

