Peaceful Paths is seeking cash donations for their annual back to school drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville organization will soon give out back to school supplies in an unique way.

Peaceful Paths is seeking cash donations and number of items for this years school supply drive. Every year, officials give out supplies to 175 students around Alachua County.

They will also be holding a back to school bingo event at the High Dive in Gainesville on August 1st. Last year the organization raised more than two grand during the event.

