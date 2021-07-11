Peaceful Paths is seeking cash donations for their annual back to school drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville organization will soon give out back to school supplies in an unique way.

Peaceful Paths is seeking cash donations and number of items for this years school supply drive. Every year, officials give out supplies to 175 students around Alachua County.

They will also be holding a back to school bingo event at the High Dive in Gainesville on August 1st. Last year the organization raised more than two grand during the event.

