Elsa aftermath causes City of Gainesville to spray for mosquito control

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mosquitoes tend to reproduce more after storms like Elsa and Gainesville Public Works will be hitting the streets to keep those pests in control.

According to Gainesville Chief Entomologist, Peter Jiang, said mosquito eggs are typically laid months or years in advance, and all they’re waiting on is water and heat to multiply.

He said the number of pests could grow quickly, if they don’t get ahead of the situation.

“They are waiting for the water,” Jiang said. “So, water will be everywhere and that’s the time mosquito larvae will hatch from the egg and from larvae to adult.”

Throughout the year, mosquito control tracks the pest with these devices to know what areas to focus on and sprayers will be out in the late night and early morning hours from Monday through Thursday.

The city highly encourages residents to do their part by emptying any containers that hold water like tires or old bottles and changing the water in wading pools at your home.

“Majority are bred in small containers and outside of residents’ property,” Jiang said. “So, that’s why mosquito control is asking everyone to do their part.”

Spray Schedule:

Monday 7/12: Zone 1, 6 and 15

Tuesday 7/13: Zone 12, 13 and 14

Wednesday 7/14: Zone 2, 5 and 7

Thursday 7/15: Zone 9, 10, 11 and 16

Zone maps can be found here.

