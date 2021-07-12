Advertisement

Elsa aftermath causes City of Gainesville to spray for mosquito control

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mosquitoes tend to reproduce more after storms like Elsa and Gainesville Public Works will be hitting the streets to keep those pests in control.

According to Gainesville Chief Entomologist, Peter Jiang, said mosquito eggs are typically laid months or years in advance, and all they’re waiting on is water and heat to multiply.

He said the number of pests could grow quickly, if they don’t get ahead of the situation.

Related story: Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions

“They are waiting for the water,” Jiang said. “So, water will be everywhere and that’s the time mosquito larvae will hatch from the egg and from larvae to adult.”

Throughout the year, mosquito control tracks the pest with these devices to know what areas to focus on and sprayers will be out in the late night and early morning hours from Monday through Thursday.

The city highly encourages residents to do their part by emptying any containers that hold water like tires or old bottles and changing the water in wading pools at your home.

“Majority are bred in small containers and outside of residents’ property,” Jiang said. “So, that’s why mosquito control is asking everyone to do their part.”

Spray Schedule:

Monday 7/12: Zone 1, 6 and 15

Tuesday 7/13: Zone 12, 13 and 14

Wednesday 7/14: Zone 2, 5 and 7

Thursday 7/15: Zone 9, 10, 11 and 16

Zone maps can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the...
Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville
Poe Springs is closed until this Wednesday, Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County is closed until...
Flooding effects from Elsa causes some springs closures
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat
Pine Ridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

Latest News

TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Ocala Fire Rescue has a new fire chief
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Ocala Fire Rescue has a new fire chief
russell report
The Russell Report: A pre-season look at some of the SEC’s football teams
florida gop
Florida Republicans make their pitch to voters ahead of 2022 election
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
the old Florida State Capitol building in the foreground with the new capitol rising behind
Florida Republicans make their pitch to voters ahead of 2022 election