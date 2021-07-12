Gainesville group participates in nationwide protest condemning conditions in Cuba

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of North Central Florida Cuban residents participated in a nationwide protest standing in solidarity with those fighting for change in Cuba.

The Gainesville protest included around 20 people.

Protestors across the nation are expressing frustration about the lack of freedom and issues of economic disparity in the country.

Protests also took place in Miami and Jacksonville.

