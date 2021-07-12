Advertisement

Gainesville group participates in nationwide protest condemning conditions in Cuba

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of North Central Florida Cuban residents participated in a nationwide protest standing in solidarity with those fighting for change in Cuba.

The Gainesville protest included around 20 people.

Protestors across the nation are expressing frustration about the lack of freedom and issues of economic disparity in the country.

Protests also took place in Miami and Jacksonville.

TRENDING STORY: Governor Ron Desantis and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are in a food fight over school lunch funding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the...
Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville
Poe Springs is closed until this Wednesday, Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County is closed until...
Flooding effects from Elsa causes some springs closures
Pine Ridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

Latest News

Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV features a key to a successful partnership with a horse
Horse Capital TV features key to successful relationship with horse
Gainesville group protests Cuba conditions
High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest
High Springs Lions Club raises funds for charities at FloraNola Fest