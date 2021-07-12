Gainesville Health and Fitness: Resistance Bands are Irresistible

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Loop resistance bands allow you to break a sweat without breaking the bank.

According to Akela Collins, a Master Trainer at GHF, “they are really easy to get. They are all available online, and they are affordable. You can get them between 10 and $15, and you can get a full set.”

Resistance bands are extremely versatile. You can use them to tone your legs and tone your arms. You can also do different exercises with them to improve your strength and work your flexibility.

“It depends on the movement that you’re doing,” said Collins. “There are some movements you might feel a little bit stronger, you can increase the intensity. Then you would want to go up in your resistance bands. But sometimes if you’re working on stability or mobility, then you might want to decrease the level of resistance. Because at the end of the day, you want to make sure you can perform the movement correctly with added resistance, so you’re going to start light and check your form.”

You can also train while you travel because loop resistance bands are the perfect option to pack.

Collins mentioned “if you’re staying in a hotel room or something like that, you might want to use a door handle. You’re going to open the door, you’re going to bring the band around the other side of the handle, you’re then going to close the door and make sure that it’s latched, and you can do the exact same thing.”

No band? No worries! Collins said you can use a towel instead, by “pulling the towel apart. So we are generating tension and we are working the same muscles with resistance but without a band. So anytime you’re staying versatile with your movements and with the tools that your using, your body is going to get a bigger benefit.”

