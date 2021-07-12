InternshipGNV: Talent initiative connects NCFL businesses with high school and college students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From healthcare and marketing to computer science and finance, students from Santa Fe College, the University of Florida, and Alachua County Public Schools will be able to gain real experience in the workplace through InternshipGNV.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber is encouraging companies, non-profits, and government agencies to offer a variety of opportunities like volunteering, job shadowing, work-based learning, and apprenticeships.

The Chambers VP of Economic Development, Staci Bertrand, said the program serves as a way to attach students to the greater Gainesville region.

“It’s a win-win for both the students and the employer,” said Bertrand. “It will help the student be able to learn about the company and the environment, but at the same time it helps the company learn about the students that they might be able to hire after the internship is finished.”

For Karen Oakey, The director of Human Resources at Fracture, this program is the perfect opportunity to expand their team after a difficult year through the pandemic.

“It shows, whether you’re at the high school level or the college level, you can have a career here in Gainesville,” said Oakey. “We’re not just a live, work, play community. You can actually professionally develop in a broad range of industries and positions and really make your career path yours right here in Gainesville.”

Over the next four years, the chamber hopes to grow the program with the goal of offering at least 500 internships.

The chamber is currently asking for companies to post listings. High school and college students will soon be able to apply for those positions for the fall semester.

