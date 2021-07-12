“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sage Pridemore is a strong kid as he was born with half a heart and now at 14-years-old it’s time for him to have a heart transplant.

“We’ve been dealing with this since he was a baby and we knew this day would come,” Sage’s mom Candice Pridemore said. “It’s happening a little faster than we thought but we’ve got this.”

He’s had three heart transplants in his life and has been on the transplant list, waiting at UF Health for more than 80 days. Mrs. Pridemore is praying his new heart is coming soon, so he can get back to doing the things he loves the most.

“He loves to fish and he always catches the biggest fish even when it isn’t the biggest fish,” Pridemore said.

Within these past three months, doctors did find a match a Sage but the transplant was not successful but he remained humble.

“At first that was a horror story but then the kid broke down and said ‘momma please tell me that heart went to somebody,” family friend Sarge Huffman said.

Related story: Peaceful Paths is seeking cash donations for their annual back to school drive

Pam Slocumb has known Sage for more than a decade and remains hopeful.

“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart.”

While Sage’s mom said they’ve probably checked into UF Health more than 50 times, he continues to keep a positive spirit just like the Keystone Heights community as they raise funds to cover hospital fees and pay that his new heart comes sooner than later.”

“People will walk up and give me cash, they’ll give me gift cards for restaurants here where you can eat on campus,” Family friend Pam Saxon said.

Mrs. Pridemore teaches at Keystone Heights Elementary and other teachers have also shown support.

“Teachers donate hours for me so I can come up here and not lose pay,” Pridemore said.

Keystone Heights residents are hosting “Operation Sage Strong”, a charity event at Melrose Heritage Park with live music, food and raffles from 30 vendors.

“Come to the benefit and donate,” Hoffman said. “We just want to have a day of fun and it’s all about sage.”

The family encourages everyone to become an organ donor and will have a table dedicated to signing residents up at the event.

The charity event will be held on Saturday, July 31.

If you would like to donate, there is an account at Capital City Bank in Keystone Heights for Sage or visit their GoFundme.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.