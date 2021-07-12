NCFL elected officials speak in support of Cuban citizens’ protests against the government

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protests against the communist regime in Cuba are getting support from some elected leaders in North Central Florida.

Marion and Levy County state representative Joe Harding tweeted “I’m with the Cuban people.”

Alachua County representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson, alluding to the recently passed anti-riot law, in her tweet wrote she applauds cubans for fighting for freedom, and claimed those rights are now diminished in florida.

District Three member of Congress Kat Cammack also expressed her support for the the ongoing protests.

Food scarcity, power outages, and a lack of access to medicine and vaccines in the midst of the ever-growing health crisis prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the Cuban people’s public outcry.

Meanwhile, president Miguel Diaz Canel blames its woes on the United States embargo and its sanctions on the nation.

