Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua community is now waiting on a legal ruling to decide whether road access can be restored against the current actions and wishes of their neighbor.

One side of NW 70th Ave. in Alachua has been blocked since Oct. 1, 2019. The road was closed due to the man who owns the land, Michael Santaspiero describing his actions and interactions with his neighbors in a letter saying he has been “cursed at and threatened and told they(his neighbors) can act/do whatever they want on my property with no regards for the dangers and conditions they cause...”

His neighbor, Mary McKinney has sued Santaspiero claiming that his easement may be on his land, but it is non-exclusive and that is mentioned in her deed among several of her neighbors’ deeds as well.

“This man here, he does not want nothing to do with anybody and all he wants is his privacy. He said he wants to be able to come in his home sit in his chair and just be able to relax. Well, I can’t help that his home is up close to the road, my home is not,” said McKinney.

In the letter written by Santaspiero, he made a list of seven demands of his neighbors. Of the demands, he asks for only street-legal vehicles on the easement, noise to be maintained at a low level and respectful speech amongst neighbors.

He also says that it will not be used on Sundays, New Year’s, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Another neighbor, Stephen March says the demands can not be maintained without constant surveillance.

“It’s impossible to meet the demands because it would take someone to be there constantly to make sure the demands were lived up to,” said March.

Furthermore, March, who is in his 80s, worries about what might happen if he or his wife has a medical emergency and access is blocked.

“My wife and I are both 80 years old and if anything should happen that would require first responders the GPS would take them right down to that gate where it’s blocked, and it would take them an additional 6- to 10-minutes to come all the way around to the other access which in such case could be life or death,” said March.

The other side of the road is only accessed by NW 158th street, which is covered by potholes and flooding due to Elsa. Elsa also dropped a tree on that portion of the road making it impossible for people in McKinney’s neighborhood impossible to get out.

“Yesterday we had a tree down, it was a bad storm out here. Rain, water all over the road now we have umpteen puddles. My husband took his tractor and moved the tree, but it would have been so much easier to go the normal way,” said McKinney.

McKinney says she is now waiting on a ruling to determine whether her normal route out can be restored. The ruling is expected within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.