Advertisement

Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the...
Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville
Poe Springs is closed until this Wednesday, Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County is closed until...
Flooding effects from Elsa causes some springs closures
Pine Ridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

Latest News

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds
Drake Bell
Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah