Scallop season not affected by Tropical Storm Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee scalloping is the ultimate sport. Scallop season usually runs from the beginning of July to September, but this year the season began in June.

When Tropical Storm Elsa came people here said it was a quick-moving storm. For those looking for scallops, the water rising has changed how to find them.

“Clarity of the water gets a little bit foggier so you can’t quite see them, but it hasn’t been that bad. In certain areas we’ve still been able to find plenty of scallops and my customers are still getting their limits we’re finding bigger scallops now since the season is going on,” said Nita Chester a boat captain that teaches people how to find scallops.

Captain Chester said they go through storms all the time and the storm didn’t affect scalloping.

“It didn’t turn the water up that much our concern is though the flooding and the salinity of the water haven’t changed much so the scallops are still there. There’s still plenty to get.”

So if you’re out on the waters there will be plenty of scallops to hunt.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.