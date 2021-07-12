Seven Gators chosen on day two of MLB draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After not hearing his name called in round one of this year’s Major League Baseball draft, Gator outfielder Jud Fabian hopes to make the wait worth it.

Fabian was taken 40th overall by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, making the native of Ocala the second-highest drafted outfielder in program history. The selection carries a slot value of $1.86 million. Fabian led the Gators with 20 home runs this past season and was voted a Third Team All-American. The selection at 40 overall marks a bit of a drop for Fabian. Many prognostications envisioned the center fielder getting selected in the 20′s.

The parade of orange and blue didn’t stop there as the UF program had seven of its players drafted in rounds two through ten, tied for the most selections in the country.

Right handed starter Tommy Mace was also chosen in round two, going 69th overall to the Cleveland Indians. Mace led the Gators with 90.1 innings pitched and 113 strikeouts and finished with a 6-2 record.

Cleveland took three UF pitchers on day two, also going with Jack Leftwich in the seventh round and Franco Aleman in the tenth. The other UF pitcher taken on day two was reliever Christian Scott to the Mets in round five.

Two other Gator position players got selected as well, with catcher Nathan Hickey off the board in round five to the Red Sox, and outfielder Jacob Young selected in round seven by the Nationals.

Time will tell as to whether any or all players will actually sign contracts or return to school.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.