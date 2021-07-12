TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Ocala Fire Rescue has a new fire chief

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Chief Clint Welborn stepped in as interim chief when former Fire Chief Shane Alexander was fired June 25.

He officially took over the position last week.

He told us he didn’t want to speak on specific personnel matters, but did give us some insight on the transition.

“The position itself, adjusting to the position, it is going take some time. There are a lot of things that I’ve learned in my other positions that have prepared me for this position,” Wellborn said.

Welborn has been with Ocala Fire Rescue for 23 years, moving up the ranks throughout his career. He grew up in north central Florida.

“Oh I’m not going anywhere. This is definitely my home. This has been my home for over 40 something years, so I plan on being here,” he said.

And he said the mission will remain the same, to serve the citizens of Ocala.

“We’re going to serve them with the best fire services, emergency medical services and rescue services that we possibly can. That’s always been the case and still will remain the case,” Wellborn added.

Chief Wellborn says the decision on who will be the next Deputy Chief has not yet been made. He will decide who that will be in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.